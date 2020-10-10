3,387 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 878,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,536,000 after purchasing an additional 187,446 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,762,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 325,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $239.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $239.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

