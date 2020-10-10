Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.69 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.