Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,520,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,192,000 after buying an additional 235,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,585,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,084,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 132,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 461,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,620 shares of company stock worth $204,663. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of ORI opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

