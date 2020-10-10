TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 5,779 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

NYCB opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.