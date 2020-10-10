TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 112 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.47 and its 200 day moving average is $213.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

