TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of POR stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

