TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

