Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 477,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 175,432 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 431,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,701.04. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,208,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,675.

Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

