TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,273 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 760.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

