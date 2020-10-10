TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $199,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $39.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

