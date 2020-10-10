TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $217,000 in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

