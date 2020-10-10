TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

