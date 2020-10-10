RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RF Industries were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

RFIL opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 0.96.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $55,525.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

