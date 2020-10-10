TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $217,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 528,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,213,000 after buying an additional 156,804 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398,263 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $154.28 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $154.84. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,350 shares of company stock worth $9,078,235. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

