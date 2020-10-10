TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 448 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 507,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 322,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

