TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 128 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 72.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 136,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Hershey by 31.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.78. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.40.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

