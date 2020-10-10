TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $238,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,377,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $160.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

