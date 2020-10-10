TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $346.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.