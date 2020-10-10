DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,997 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.99. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,636 shares of company stock worth $13,368,140. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.