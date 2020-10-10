TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,450 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after buying an additional 108,351 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Snap by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

NYSE SNAP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $209,607.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,481,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,751,774.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,772,033 shares of company stock valued at $107,471,296 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

