TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $400,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,952,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 158,917 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 468,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 147,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

