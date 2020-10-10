Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

