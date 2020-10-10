TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 89 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

VAW stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.40. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $142.50.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

