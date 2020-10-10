TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3,857.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.40.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,137.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,193.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,098.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 73.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

