TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Metlife were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Metlife in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Metlife by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Metlife by 215.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $39.48 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

