TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,091 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.