TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $195,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

