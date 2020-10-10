Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

