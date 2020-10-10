TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 582 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

FAS opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $108.13.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

