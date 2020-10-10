Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $108.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

