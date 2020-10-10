TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 402,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

