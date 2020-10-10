TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 55,548 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 95.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,548 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $116.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

