TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 16,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 73,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.