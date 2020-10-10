5,145 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.87 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

