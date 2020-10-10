TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IXN stock opened at $272.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.95 and its 200 day moving average is $231.82. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

