Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 345 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR opened at $89.22 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.