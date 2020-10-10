Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

