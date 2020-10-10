Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $242.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $243.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.98.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

