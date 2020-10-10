AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $302,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of AME stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

