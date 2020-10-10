Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $218.39 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

