Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $158.94 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $159.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.