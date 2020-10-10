Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

