Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $414.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.60. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.