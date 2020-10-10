Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,515,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,193,000 after purchasing an additional 130,950 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 81.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

