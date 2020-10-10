Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 278.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

