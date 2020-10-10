Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 171.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,613 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 534.1% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after acquiring an additional 547,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,070.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 388,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 112.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 726,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 384,682 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $81.65 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $83.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

