Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Welbilt by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 229,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Welbilt by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 253,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 130,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WBT shares. Citigroup downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

WBT stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $996.24 million, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.96. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

