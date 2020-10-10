Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 3,330 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $115.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

