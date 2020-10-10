Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 24,125 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

