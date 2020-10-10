Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 24,125 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 345 Shares of PACCAR Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 345 Shares of PACCAR Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
AMETEK, Inc. Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
AMETEK, Inc. Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report