Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 71,830 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Total were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Total by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Total by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $35.25 on Friday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.